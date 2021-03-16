Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] Stock trading around $30.29 per share: What’s Next?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] jumped around 13.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.29 at the close of the session, up 84.36%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Rubius Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) (“Rubius”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™, announces that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of shares of its common stock. Rubius also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rubius. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Rubius intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to advance development of its ongoing and future clinical programs, to further develop its technology platform and to continue to advance its preclinical pipeline. Any remaining proceeds will be used for other ongoing research and development activities and general corporate purposes, such as working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, including those related to its in-house manufacturing facility.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 299.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RUBY Stock saw the intraday high of $38.71 and lowest of $17.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.20, which means current price is +348.74% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, RUBY reached a trading volume of 37972462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has RUBY stock performed recently?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.95. With this latest performance, RUBY shares gained by 125.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 518.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 692.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.21 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RUBY is now -52.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.40. Additionally, RUBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] managed to generate an average of -$822,211 per employee.Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUBY.

Insider trade positions for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]

There are presently around $2,363 million, or 94.80% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,296,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,378,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.94 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $77.39 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly 10.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 2,423,749 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 723,987 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 74,858,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,005,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,204 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 138,922 shares during the same period.