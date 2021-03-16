Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Revenue clocked in at $2.12 billion, down -6.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.92 at the close of the session, down -0.59%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Royalty Pharma Reports Q4 2020 and Full-Year Results.

Double-digit growth in Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) and Adjusted Cash Flow(2).

$2.4 billion of acquisitions announced in 2020; maintained leading share of biopharma royalty funding market.

Royalty Pharma plc stock is now -6.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RPRX Stock saw the intraday high of $47.77 and lowest of $46.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.50, which means current price is +18.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 3670335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

How has RPRX stock performed recently?

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30. With this latest performance, RPRX shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.14, while it was recorded at 46.25 for the last single week of trading.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

There are presently around $10,788 million, or 64.40% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 38,714,280, which is approximately -15.867% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,942,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.12 billion in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 154.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 88,237,115 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 16,804,532 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 124,888,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,929,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,947,275 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,994,461 shares during the same period.