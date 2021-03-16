Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Stock trading around $47.63 per share: What’s Next?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] traded at a low on 03/12/21, posting a -19.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.63. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Poshmark, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Q4 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 28% Year over Year to $387.2 millionQ4 Total Revenue Increased 27% Year over Year to $69.3 millionQ4 Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million with 6.1% margins.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company posted net revenues of $69.3 million, which is a 27% year-over-year increase from the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) grew 28% year-over-year to $387.2 million, up from $302.1 million in the same period last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4091868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Poshmark Inc. stands at 8.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.51%.

The market cap for POSH stock reached $4.35 billion, with 91.32 million shares outstanding and 8.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 4091868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.57.

How has POSH stock performed recently?

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH], while it was recorded at 51.27 for the last single week of trading.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.