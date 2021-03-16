Piper Sandler slashes price target on Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] – find out why.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.97 during the day while it closed the day at $1.94. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 28,572,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. The gross proceeds to Marker from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $50.0 million. In addition, Marker has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,285,800 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Marker. The offering is expected to close on or about March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as the sole active book-running manager for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the lead manager and Roth Capital Partners is acting as the co-manager for the offering.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -14.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRKR stock has inclined by 25.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.16% and gained 33.79% year-on date.

The market cap for MRKR stock reached $128.29 million, with 48.63 million shares outstanding and 33.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 629.69K shares, MRKR reached a trading volume of 12829192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 256.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

MRKR stock trade performance evaluation

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.54. With this latest performance, MRKR shares dropped by -41.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2678, while it was recorded at 2.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8904 for the last 200 days.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6188.25. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6149.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRKR is now -68.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, MRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] managed to generate an average of -$652,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRKR.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 28.10% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,066,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 million in MRKR stocks shares; and AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.88 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 578,524 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 627,170 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,873,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,078,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,602 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 285,646 shares during the same period.