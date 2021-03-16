Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] Stock trading around $9.53 per share: What’s Next?

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NM] jumped around 2.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.53 at the close of the session, up 29.31%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics” or the “Company”) announces it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock is now 323.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.64 and lowest of $7.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.50, which means current price is +349.53% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 211.03K shares, NM reached a trading volume of 1004475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2016, representing the official price target for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0.10, while Stifel analysts kept a Sell rating on NM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NM stock performed recently?

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.31. With this latest performance, NM shares gained by 48.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 444.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.81 for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.97.

Return on Total Capital for NM is now 3.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,279.77. Additionally, NM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,966.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM] managed to generate an average of -$468,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. posted -3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NM]

There are presently around $14 million, or 9.10% of NM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 910,870, which is approximately 12.253% of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, holding 113,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in NM stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.99 million in NM stock with ownership of nearly -22.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NM] by around 179,456 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 68,860 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,177,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,426,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,962 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,012 shares during the same period.