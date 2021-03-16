Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] Is Currently -6.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MWK] loss -6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $31.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Mohawk Group Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results.

Quarterly Net Revenue Grew 61.9% Year-Over-Year to $41.5 Million.

Company Raises 2021 Net Revenue Outlook Range to $350 million – $380 million.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. represents 17.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $867.86 million with the latest information. MWK stock price has been found in the range of $29.5785 to $33.959.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MWK reached a trading volume of 2193512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWK shares is $44.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on MWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for MWK stock

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.45. With this latest performance, MWK shares dropped by -26.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 312.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 940.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.94, while it was recorded at 33.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.94 for the last 200 days.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.99.

Return on Total Capital for MWK is now -28.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 369.96. Additionally, MWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]

There are presently around $150 million, or 16.70% of MWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWK stocks are: AVORY & COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 736,458, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 456,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.49 million in MWK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13.08 million in MWK stock with ownership of nearly 24.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MWK] by around 2,384,564 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,594,860 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 743,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,722,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,848,531 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 301,191 shares during the same period.