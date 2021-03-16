Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 35.05M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] closed the trading session at $3.11 on 03/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.12, while the highest price level was $3.41. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Liquid Media and Atari® Sign Distribution Deal.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Atari, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers.

SlipStream, Liquid’s video-on-demand distribution platform, will be made available for download on the all-new Atari VCS™ PC/console hybrid. Systems are available for preorder at GameStop.com and AtariVCS.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 99.35 percent and weekly performance of 77.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 95.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 635.71K shares, YVR reached to a volume of 18639192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

YVR stock trade performance evaluation

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.71. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 36.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.67 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: J. GOLDMAN & CO LP with ownership of 550,002, which is approximately -10.811% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 23,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $62000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 54,912 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 70,571 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 482,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 608,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,912 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,905 shares during the same period.