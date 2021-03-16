Market cap of BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] reaches 78.16M – now what?

BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ: BSQR] gained 27.51% on the last trading session, reaching $5.98 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Bsquare Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference “Bsquare Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.”.

BSQUARE Corporation represents 13.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.16 million with the latest information. BSQR stock price has been found in the range of $4.75 to $6.147.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, BSQR reached a trading volume of 2910915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BSQUARE Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.20.

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.28. With this latest performance, BSQR shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 330.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 485.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. BSQUARE Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.49.

Return on Total Capital for BSQR is now -46.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, BSQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] managed to generate an average of -$122,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.15.BSQUARE Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $14 million, or 29.30% of BSQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSQR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,134,531, which is approximately 14.526% of the company’s market cap and around 6.88% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 400,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in BSQR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.74 million in BSQR stock with ownership of nearly 0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BSQUARE Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ:BSQR] by around 235,118 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 152,260 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,904,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,291,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSQR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,955 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.