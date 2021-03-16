Market Analysts see AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a high on 03/15/21, posting a 25.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.04. The company report on March 13, 2021 that AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15.

AMC Theatres Preparing to Open All Other Locations in Los Angeles County on Friday, March 19.

AMC Theatres (NYSE AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, announced that two of its flagship locations in Los Angeles, AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15, will reopen on Monday afternoon, March 15. AMC is planning to open all its remaining 23 movie theatres in Los Angeles County beginning on March 19.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 277544587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 18.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.71%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $4.39 billion, with 312.34 million shares outstanding and 285.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 160.64M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 277544587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $4.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On September 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 4 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.13. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 150.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 336.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 852.65. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 801.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$3,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -20.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,273.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $642 million, or 16.10% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,134,548, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,664,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.62 million in AMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $87.21 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 69.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 24,006,640 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,974,781 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,750,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,732,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,347,372 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,772,731 shares during the same period.