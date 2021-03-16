Market Analysts see Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.39 during the day while it closed the day at $4.20. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Acer Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on the Company’s recent corporate developments.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“In spite of the challenges presented by a global pandemic in 2020, we continued to advance our existing programs while expanding our pipeline,” said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer. “As a result, we anticipate a number of key milestones next quarter, including a proposed ACER-001 pre-NDA meeting with FDA, continuing to work toward a potential ACER-001 collaboration and license agreement with Relief Therapeutics pursuant to the existing option agreement between the companies, and a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss a possible path forward for EDSIVO™. We are also working toward initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of osanetant in BRCA-positive patients with induced vasomotor symptoms in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to successful IND filing and additional capital, and continuing to seek non-dilutive capital to advance emetine development.”.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 48.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACER stock has inclined by 72.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.44% and gained 60.31% year-on date.

The market cap for ACER stock reached $57.29 million, with 12.50 million shares outstanding and 12.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 902.47K shares, ACER reached a trading volume of 21894965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acer Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

ACER stock trade performance evaluation

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.41. With this latest performance, ACER shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACER is now -161.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -169.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.43. Additionally, ACER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] managed to generate an average of -$1,144,272 per employee.Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACER.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 36.40% of ACER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 989,755, which is approximately -0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 360,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 million in ACER stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.05 million in ACER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acer Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACER] by around 730,984 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 120,432 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,679,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,530,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACER stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 671,759 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 97,298 shares during the same period.