Macy’s Inc. [M] gain 84.53% so far this year. What now?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] closed the trading session at $20.76 on 03/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.52, while the highest price level was $21.10. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Macy’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) (the “Company” or “Macy’s”) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The Notes will have a maturity date of April 1, 2029. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on March 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will be unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Macy’s.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund its separately announced tender offer, (ii) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith and of the offering and (iii) to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt. This press release is not an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the notes subject to the tender offer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.53 percent and weekly performance of 25.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 194.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 77.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.71M shares, M reached to a volume of 41959993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On September 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 39.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.82. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.42 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.70, while it was recorded at 18.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.11. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Total Capital for M is now -7.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.08. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted -2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -11.82%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,631 million, or 90.20% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,720,068, which is approximately -0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,553,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.06 million in M stocks shares; and YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $522.19 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -28.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 43,737,586 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 31,155,979 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 196,356,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,250,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,753,338 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,949,874 shares during the same period.