Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Is Currently 55.66 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price surged by 55.66 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on March 11, 2021 that LUOKUNG ANNOUNCES NASDAQ WITHDRAWAL OF DELISTING NOTICE AND CONFIRMATION THAT TRADING IN LUOKUNG ORDINARY SHARES WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MAY 8, 2021.

OFAC CONFIRMS THAT TRADING RESTRICTIONS IN LUOKUNG SECURITIES UNDER EXECUTIVE ORDER 13959 WILL NOT TAKE EFFECT UNTIL MAY 8, 2021, AND DIVESTMENTS WILL BE PERMITTED THROUGH MARCH 9, 2022.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, announced receipt of a letter from the Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”). The letter confirms that any restrictions on U.S. persons to trade Luokung’s securities or derivatives will not take effect until May 8, 2021, and that divestments will be permitted through March 9, 2022. OFAC has also confirmed that the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) has listed Luokung as a “Communist Chinese military company” (“CCMC”) effective as of March 9, 2021, and that an earlier listing of the company as a CCMC under a misspelled name is no longer effective.

A sum of 35333090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.80M shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $1.66 and dropped to a low of $1.29 until finishing in the latest session at $1.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.42. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 321.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1038, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6963 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.90% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 228,265 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,337 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,121,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,836,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,388 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,101 shares during the same period.