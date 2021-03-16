KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Vroom Inc. [VRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] traded at a high on 03/12/21, posting a 3.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.60. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Vroom (VRM) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation.

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

On March 3, 2021, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. In the fourth quarter, net loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million from the prior-year period. Adjusted net loss of $0.44 per share was also larger than the $0.37 comparable loss analysts expected.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3027183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vroom Inc. stands at 8.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.36%.

The market cap for VRM stock reached $4.94 billion, with 132.19 million shares outstanding and 108.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 3027183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04.

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.61. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.48, while it was recorded at 35.08 for the last single week of trading.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -17.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.31. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$214,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $3,775 million, or 74.80% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 19,741,015, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,076,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.86 million in VRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $371.07 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 131.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 46,739,720 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,624,208 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 46,023,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,387,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,028,109 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,253,200 shares during the same period.