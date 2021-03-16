Jefferies lifts TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on March 2, 2021 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

– Full-year 2020 total net product revenue increased 84% to $62.9 million compared to 2019 -.

– 4Q20 total net product revenue increased 30% to $22.6 million compared to 3Q20 -.

A sum of 14742639 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.33M shares. TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares reached a high of $1.70 and dropped to a low of $1.59 until finishing in the latest session at $1.66.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.96. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5863, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4801 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -92.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 135.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TXMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $268 million, or 42.70% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,419,273, which is approximately 14.593% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,869,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.32 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.43 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 31,588,329 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 27,953,879 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 101,671,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,214,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,600,865 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,654,231 shares during the same period.