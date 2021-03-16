Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] is 43.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] gained 20.52% on the last trading session, reaching $5.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2021 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Launches IoT (Internet of Things) Business Unit Through Acquisition.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the Company), announced the launch of its newly formed IoT (Internet of Things) business unit through the entry into a conditional agreement to acquire a 70% equity interest in Shenzhen Koala Wisdom Fire Engineering Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Koala”), a company that is in the business of marketing and selling IoT solutions.

Shenzhen Koala currently sells a tracking solution to monitor and identify the location of objects dropped from high rise buildings. This technology will detect the exact location where objects are dropped from and thereby identify the responsible residential / industrial unit. Through this IoT solution, it would dissuade residents from throwing objects from high-rise buildings.

Integrated Media Technology Limited represents 6.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.35 million with the latest information. IMTE stock price has been found in the range of $4.61 to $6.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 661.28K shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 1514402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.15. With this latest performance, IMTE shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -924.24 and a Gross Margin at -488.25. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1226.74.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -73.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -194.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.23. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$205,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.99% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 20,654, which is approximately -49.691% of the company’s market cap and around 55.43% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $57000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 16,280 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,400 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,144 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,000 shares during the same period.