Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] Revenue clocked in at $143.10 million, up 2.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Hoegh LNG Partners LP [NYSE: HMLP] loss -7.39% on the last trading session, reaching $14.66 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Unit to Host Earnings Call.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Unit (NYSE:HMLP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP represents 33.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $489.79 million with the latest information. HMLP stock price has been found in the range of $14.13 to $15.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 145.62K shares, HMLP reached a trading volume of 1053646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMLP shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMLP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Hoegh LNG Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HMLP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoegh LNG Partners LP is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, HMLP shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.74 and a Gross Margin at +68.55. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.13.

Return on Total Capital for HMLP is now 9.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, HMLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hoegh LNG Partners LP posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hoegh LNG Partners LP go to 10.80%.

There are presently around $96 million, or 20.20% of HMLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMLP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,145,613, which is approximately 2.621% of the company’s market cap and around 47.34% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,002,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.35 million in HMLP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $10.52 million in HMLP stock with ownership of nearly -3.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoegh LNG Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP [NYSE:HMLP] by around 286,291 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 814,452 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,432,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,533,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMLP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,635 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,656 shares during the same period.