Goldman slashes price target on Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] – find out why.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] slipped around -6.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $88.07 at the close of the session, down -6.53%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights.

Daqo New Energy Corp. stock is now 53.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DQ Stock saw the intraday high of $91.44 and lowest of $86.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.33, which means current price is +48.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, DQ reached a trading volume of 2506574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $113.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $220 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 13.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has DQ stock performed recently?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.25. With this latest performance, DQ shares dropped by -25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 291.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 677.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.97, while it was recorded at 87.97 for the last single week of trading, and 45.93 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.14.

Return on Total Capital for DQ is now 18.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.69. Additionally, DQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 227.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daqo New Energy Corp. go to 72.80%.

Insider trade positions for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

There are presently around $3,698 million, or 65.10% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,850,452, which is approximately 519.404% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,603,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.38 million in DQ stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $263.21 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 20,407,117 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 29,540,873 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,954,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,993,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,588,074 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,555 shares during the same period.