For Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] gained 49.26% on the last trading session, reaching $7.03 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights and a pipeline update.

“We expect to make significant progress in 2021 on all four indications for which we are developing Zygel, including initiating a pivotal trial in patients with Fragile X syndrome who have a highly methylated FMR1 gene to confirm the positive results in this population of responders in the CONNECT-FX trial,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “Screening in the INSPIRE trial of patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome has resumed now that COVID-19 restrictions in Australia have begun to ease. Once enrollment is complete we will update our expectation on when we will see topline results for this trial.”.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 29.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $290.62 million with the latest information. ZYNE stock price has been found in the range of $4.73 to $7.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 7974307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for ZYNE stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.81. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $45 million, or 23.10% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,814,328, which is approximately 103.623% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,035,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.57 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 59.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 2,125,767 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,120,428 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,218,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,465,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,334 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 842,805 shares during the same period.