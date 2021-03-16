For Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], Analyst sees a rise to $68. What next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $60.19 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Leading Rideshare Companies Launch Industry Sharing Safety Program in the U.S.

Uber and Lyft announced the Industry Sharing Safety Program, a first-of-its-kind effort to share information about the drivers and delivery people deactivated from each company’s platform for the most serious safety incidents including sexual assault and physical assaults resulting in a fatality.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The goal of the Program is to further enhance the safety of the entire ridesharing industry and equip companies with important safety information to protect their customers. Lyft and Uber will share information about driver deactivations related to the five most critical safety issues within the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s (NSVRC) Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Violence Taxonomy, along with physical assault fatalities.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock is now 18.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBER Stock saw the intraday high of $60.53 and lowest of $59.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.05, which means current price is +27.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.71M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 14979656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $68.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.91, while it was recorded at 58.48 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -93.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $82,974 million, or 76.40% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 122,006,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.34 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.95 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 661 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 222,421,189 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 109,016,976 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 1,047,095,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,378,533,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 297 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,620,639 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 26,001,536 shares during the same period.