For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a high on 03/15/21, posting a 3.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.31. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Announced Positive Phase 3 RELIEF Study Results for TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg in Fibromyalgia.

Interim Analysis Results from Second Confirmatory Phase 3 Study, RALLY, Expected in Third Quarter 2021: Interim Cohort Enrolled.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16014514 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 12.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.41%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $400.94 million, with 323.91 million shares outstanding and 156.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.00M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 16014514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.43. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -34.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1511, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8662 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $10 million, or 2.80% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,815,839, which is approximately 252.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,471,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in TNXP stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $1.5 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 1344.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 3,813,024 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 441,144 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,372,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,626,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,543 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 429,799 shares during the same period.