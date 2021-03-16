Exterran Corporation [EXTN] Revenue clocked in at $613.10 million, down -9.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Exterran Corporation [NYSE: EXTN] price plunged by -8.64 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

A sum of 2378121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 260.73K shares. Exterran Corporation shares reached a high of $4.07 and dropped to a low of $3.635 until finishing in the latest session at $4.02.

Guru’s Opinion on Exterran Corporation [EXTN]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Exterran Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Exterran Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exterran Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

EXTN Stock Performance Analysis:

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.42. With this latest performance, EXTN shares dropped by -21.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Exterran Corporation [EXTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exterran Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exterran Corporation [EXTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. Exterran Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EXTN is now -0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exterran Corporation [EXTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.32. Additionally, EXTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exterran Corporation [EXTN] managed to generate an average of -$24,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Exterran Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EXTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exterran Corporation posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTN.

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106 million, or 83.10% of EXTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTN stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 7,157,415, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,387,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.64 million in EXTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $9.67 million in EXTN stock with ownership of nearly -7.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exterran Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Exterran Corporation [NYSE:EXTN] by around 1,317,987 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,354,763 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,611,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,283,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,252 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 204,570 shares during the same period.