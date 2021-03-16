Exane BNP Paribas lifts Nokia Corporation [NOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] price surged by 1.90 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Nokia and AWS to enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions.

Nokia and AWS to enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions.

A sum of 59267042 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 93.96M shares. Nokia Corporation shares reached a high of $4.39 and dropped to a low of $4.26 until finishing in the latest session at $4.30.

The one-year NOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.6. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Corporation [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Corporation [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.53.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 11.02%.

Nokia Corporation [NOK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 84,296,906 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 74,132,991 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 106,882,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,312,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,404,766 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 23,269,983 shares during the same period.