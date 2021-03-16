Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] moved up 8.56: Why It’s Important

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] closed the trading session at $11.29 on 03/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.80, while the highest price level was $12.71. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Ebang International to Commence Beta Testing on March 15, 2021 and Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange by the End of March 2021.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, announced that the Company will commence beta testing of its cryptocurrency exchange by invitation only on March 15, 2021 and plans to officially launch the exchange by the end of March 2021.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “Our upcoming cryptocurrency exchange will accelerate the Company’s development in the financial technology industry. In addition to establishing a digital asset financial service platform, the Company will also explore other business opportunities in establishing mining farms and cryptocurrency mining to optimize the structure of the global cryptocurrency platform as well as our offerings in the blockchain industry value chain.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.00 percent and weekly performance of 100.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 108.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 178.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.68M shares, EBON reached to a volume of 56922605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.46.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.89. With this latest performance, EBON shares gained by 108.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.43 and a Gross Margin at -28.02. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.88.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -69.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.76. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$147,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 0.80% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 661,707, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.69% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 150,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in EBON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 2440.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 1,150,231 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 199,395 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,320,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 975,487 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 190,417 shares during the same period.