Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved up 14.04: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.32 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Denison Announces Funding of Project Finance Initiative Involving Strategic Acquisition of Physical Uranium.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (“CFCC”), as lead underwriter and sole book-runner, on behalf of themselves and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively with CFCC, the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 68,200,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at the price of USD$1.10 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately USD$75 million (the “Unit Offering”). View PDF Version.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 33.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 143.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 187.47% and gained 100.93% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $826.98 million, with 669.15 million shares outstanding and 664.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.54M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 70425515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.87. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 415.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9238, while it was recorded at 1.0991 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5514 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.