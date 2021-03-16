Dawson James lifts Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] surged by $1.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.49 during the day while it closed the day at $3.07. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Check-Cap Receives FDA IDE Approval for Pivotal Study of C-Scan®.

Company expects to commence U.S. pivotal trial in late 2021.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free, screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, permitting Check-Cap to begin a pivotal study of C-Scan in the U.S. C-Scan is intended for candidates who are at average-risk for CRC and who are poor candidates for colonoscopy or decline colonoscopy, or who had an incomplete optical colonoscopy. The pivotal study will evaluate safety and performance of C-Scan as well as subject compliance with C-Scan.

Check-Cap Ltd. stock has also gained 143.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHEK stock has inclined by 755.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 762.36% and gained 567.39% year-on date.

The market cap for CHEK stock reached $141.86 million, with 46.24 million shares outstanding and 42.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.43M shares, CHEK reached a trading volume of 417479056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEK shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

CHEK stock trade performance evaluation

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 143.65. With this latest performance, CHEK shares gained by 72.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 762.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.19 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.63, while it was recorded at 1.77 for the last single week of trading, and 0.74 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -142.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$216,188 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Check-Cap Ltd. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEK.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC with ownership of 271,892, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.59% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC, holding 195,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in CHEK stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $0.2 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 588,315 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 274,745 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 69,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,315 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 216,961 shares during the same period.