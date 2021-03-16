CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] moved down -3.30: Why It’s Important

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] loss -3.30% on the last trading session, reaching $199.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2021 that CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Humio.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, announced it has completed its acquisition of Humio, a leading provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology.

“We are excited to welcome the Humio team to CrowdStrike as we join forces to stop breaches, advance our Security Cloud, and extend our ability to address non-security use cases,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “Humio will enhance CrowdStrike’s ability to solve real-world customer problems with its cloud-native platform by adding index-free data ingestion and analysis capabilities for both first- and third-party data. With the acquisition of Humio, we are accelerating our XDR capabilities to cloud speed, re-defining the industry standard for modern XDR.”.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. represents 219.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.54 billion with the latest information. CRWD stock price has been found in the range of $195.31 to $200.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3025311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $235.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Summit Insights analysts kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 160 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 13.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 178.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for CRWD stock

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 426.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.64, while it was recorded at 195.70 for the last single week of trading, and 151.14 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.34 and a Gross Margin at +70.55. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$61,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $28,590 million, or 77.10% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,751,107, which is approximately 21.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,177,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.66 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 3.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 574 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 22,862,028 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 12,294,005 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 108,511,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,667,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 254 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,838,444 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,795 shares during the same period.