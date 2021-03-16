Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 186.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] traded at a high on 03/15/21, posting a 7.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.69. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Lucid Motors to Go Public in Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, Bolstering Lucid’s Vision to Redefine Luxury, Performance and Efficiency in the Sustainable Electric Vehicle Market.

– Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience.

– Transaction provides additional growth capital as Lucid brings the over 500-mile range Lucid Air luxury electric sedan to market and expands rapidly to offer a broad range of electric vehicle products powered by Lucid’s proprietary electric powertrain technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22236198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Capital Corp IV stands at 9.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.03%.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $5.94 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.09M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 22236198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 5.55

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 26.29 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

99 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 78,996,098 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 22,720,467 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,060,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,776,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,514,388 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 7,683,178 shares during the same period.

