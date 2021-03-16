Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $10

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] closed the trading session at $4.39 on 03/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.20, while the highest price level was $4.5801. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Accomplishments & Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.58 percent and weekly performance of 2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 994.68K shares, CEMI reached to a volume of 1152506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

CEMI stock trade performance evaluation

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, CEMI shares dropped by -44.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.60.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -42.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.43. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$71,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 48.00% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,199,594, which is approximately 2.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,038,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 million in CEMI stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $3.1 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly 12.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 2,773,075 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 815,272 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,771,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,359,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,568 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 121,731 shares during the same period.