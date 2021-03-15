why Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.29

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] jumped around 0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $91.40 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Duke Energy partners with five other utilities to push for more electric vehicle charging for customers.

Six major utilities announced a plan to ensure electric vehicle (EV) drivers have access to a seamless network of charging stations connecting major highways in the South, Midwest, Gulf and Central Plains regions.

The Electric Highway Coalition – made up of Duke Energy, American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Entergy Corporation, Southern Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority – will enable EV drivers seamless travel across a broad portion of the country through a network of DC fast chargers.

Duke Energy Corporation stock is now -0.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUK Stock saw the intraday high of $91.95 and lowest of $90.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.88, which means current price is +6.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3462236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $100.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.48, while it was recorded at 90.81 for the last single week of trading, and 87.94 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.96. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $49,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $43,218 million, or 62.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,598,521, which is approximately -1.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,232,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.41 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 25,065,263 shares. Additionally, 707 investors decreased positions by around 20,333,123 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 427,443,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,841,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,422,843 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,656 shares during the same period.