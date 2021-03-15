why D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.47

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] slipped around -2.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $80.69 at the close of the session, down -3.14%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on April 22, 2021.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #40324. The teleconference replay will be available through April 29, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through July 31, 2021.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock is now 17.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHI Stock saw the intraday high of $82.205 and lowest of $79.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.00, which means current price is +25.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 4191135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $95.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.66.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.98, while it was recorded at 81.27 for the last single week of trading, and 70.13 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 17.90%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $23,800 million, or 82.70% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,705,937, which is approximately -1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,682,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in DHI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.39 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 0.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 20,230,626 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 28,911,435 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 245,809,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,951,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,342,106 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,646,534 shares during the same period.