why Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.75

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ANIX] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.85 during the day while it closed the day at $5.84. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Anixa Biosciences Announces Issuance and Publication of European Patent for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology.

Technology invented and developed at Cleveland Clinic.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced that the European Patent Office has issued and published the first European patent for its novel ovarian cancer vaccine technology. This technology was invented and developed at Cleveland Clinic and Anixa is the worldwide licensee.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 22.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANIX stock has inclined by 102.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 193.47% and gained 90.23% year-on date.

The market cap for ANIX stock reached $134.03 million, with 25.16 million shares outstanding and 23.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.17K shares, ANIX reached a trading volume of 8235528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANIX shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anixa Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 268.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ANIX stock trade performance evaluation

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.43. With this latest performance, ANIX shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ANIX is now -151.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, ANIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] managed to generate an average of -$2,504,589 per employee.Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANIX.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 6.90% of ANIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 663,025, which is approximately 0.936% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 618,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 million in ANIX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.65 million in ANIX stock with ownership of nearly 9.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anixa Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ANIX] by around 209,486 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 236,285 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,354,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,800,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANIX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,151 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 142,156 shares during the same period.