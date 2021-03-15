why Adient plc [ADNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.67

Adient plc [NYSE: ADNT] jumped around 7.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.47 at the close of the session, up 17.73%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Adient announces strategic transformation in China.

– Company enters into agreement with joint venture partner Yanfeng to end its YFAS joint venture.

– Transactions provide Adient opportunity to independently drive its strategy in China.

Adient plc stock is now 36.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADNT Stock saw the intraday high of $47.9799 and lowest of $44.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.25, which means current price is +55.79% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 850.35K shares, ADNT reached a trading volume of 2602938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adient plc [ADNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADNT shares is $43.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Adient plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $26 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Adient plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adient plc is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.75.

How has ADNT stock performed recently?

Adient plc [ADNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.28. With this latest performance, ADNT shares gained by 28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 258.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.82 for Adient plc [ADNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.38, while it was recorded at 40.91 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Adient plc [ADNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adient plc [ADNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.54 and a Gross Margin at +4.83. Adient plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Return on Total Capital for ADNT is now 1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adient plc [ADNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.02. Additionally, ADNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 357.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adient plc [ADNT] managed to generate an average of -$7,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Adient plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Adient plc [ADNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adient plc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adient plc go to 37.77%.

Insider trade positions for Adient plc [ADNT]

There are presently around $4,168 million, or 93.30% of ADNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,185,573, which is approximately 3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,470,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.69 million in ADNT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $255.71 million in ADNT stock with ownership of nearly 82.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adient plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Adient plc [NYSE:ADNT] by around 17,675,945 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 20,611,548 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 49,505,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,792,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADNT stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,393,175 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,601,930 shares during the same period.