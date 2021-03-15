Wall Street Analyst Upgrade L Brands Inc. [LB]. What else is Wall St. saying

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] gained 8.88% or 4.96 points to close at $60.81 with a heavy trading volume of 6566639 shares. The company report on March 12, 2021 that L Brands Announces Actions to Drive Further Shareholder Value.

Raises First Quarter Earnings Guidance.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced actions it is taking to further enhance shareholder value. The company’s Board of Directors has authorized the following:.

It opened the trading session at $59.73, the shares rose to $61.43 and dropped to $59.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LB points out that the company has recorded 117.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -660.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, LB reached to a volume of 6566639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $59.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $50 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $58, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on LB stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LB shares from 50 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LB stock

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 25.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.96, while it was recorded at 56.23 for the last single week of trading, and 33.12 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +39.39. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 12.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $13,093 million, or 79.70% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,127,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in LB stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.2 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly -18.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 24,024,787 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 23,032,207 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 168,250,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,307,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,848,213 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,446 shares during the same period.