Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] slipped around -1.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.19 at the close of the session, down -6.71%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

Fourth quarter subscription revenue grew 19% year-over-year.

Full year subscription revenue grew 17% year-over-year.

Zuora Inc. stock is now 1.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZUO Stock saw the intraday high of $15.13 and lowest of $13.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.79, which means current price is +10.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 2584878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has ZUO stock performed recently?

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.96, while it was recorded at 14.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.18 and a Gross Margin at +57.18. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.96.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -30.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.30. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zuora Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUO.

Insider trade positions for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

There are presently around $954 million, or 64.30% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,450,553, which is approximately 7.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,760,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.12 million in ZUO stocks shares; and HOUND PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $66.81 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly -20.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zuora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 11,518,477 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 8,817,673 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 46,916,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,252,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,146,841 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,256 shares during the same period.