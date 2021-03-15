Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.04 at the close of the session, up 1.26%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Manitou Gold Intersects Wide Zones of Increasing Gold Mineralization in Stover Zone Step-Down Holes; Main Shear Confirmed Along 2 km Strike Length.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock is now -8.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.1182 and lowest of $7.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.58, which means current price is +14.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3410320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 7.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $1,759 million, or 74.64% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,806,598, which is approximately 8.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,371,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.42 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $83.59 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 17.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 17,378,622 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 20,497,137 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 180,951,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,826,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,451,750 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,086,839 shares during the same period.