Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] Stock trading around $318.15 per share: What’s Next?

Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ: ULTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.57%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Ulta Beauty Announces CEO Transition.

Internal Succession Planning Underscores the Leading Retailers’ Continuity, Momentum.

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, leads the industry with its unparalleled beauty authority, retail innovation, diverse assortment and passionate associates. Following a thorough succession planning process, the company announced leadership changes to drive continuity and continued momentum, all effective in June. Dave Kimbell, president, will succeed Mary Dillon as chief executive officer and will be nominated to stand for election to the company’s board of directors at the 2021 annual stockholders meeting. Dillon will transition to the role of executive chair of the board of directors. Kecia Steelman, currently chief store operations officer, will be elevated to the role of chief operating officer.

Over the last 12 months, ULTA stock rose by 60.24%. The one-year Ulta Beauty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.38. The average equity rating for ULTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.58 billion, with 56.33 million shares outstanding and 53.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 719.64K shares, ULTA stock reached a trading volume of 5227455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULTA shares is $313.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $305 to $360. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Ulta Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $320, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ULTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ulta Beauty Inc. is set at 12.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULTA in the course of the last twelve months was 43.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ULTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, ULTA shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 309.43, while it was recorded at 338.72 for the last single week of trading, and 251.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ulta Beauty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.86.

Return on Total Capital for ULTA is now 8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.86. Additionally, ULTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ulta Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ULTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ulta Beauty Inc. posted -1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -389.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ulta Beauty Inc. go to 41.80%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,793 million, or 90.40% of ULTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,691,088, which is approximately -1.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,626,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in ULTA stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $901.04 million in ULTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ:ULTA] by around 5,917,255 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 5,777,673 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 37,946,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,641,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULTA stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,961,188 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,739 shares during the same period.