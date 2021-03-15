Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain 118.18% so far this year. What now?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.89%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Tuniu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on March 16, 2021.

Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on March 16, 2021 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 16, 2021).

Over the last 12 months, TOUR stock rose by 225.42%. The one-year Tuniu Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -36.17. The average equity rating for TOUR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $402.09 million, with 123.43 million shares outstanding and 23.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, TOUR stock reached a trading volume of 1334037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOUR shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

TOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.89. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 21.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 225.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tuniu Corporation Fundamentals:

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TOUR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tuniu Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 10.40% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,105,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.64% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,085,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.85 million in TOUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.23 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly -18.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 161,641 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 446,753 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,588,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,197,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,158 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 87,051 shares during the same period.