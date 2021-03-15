Truist slashes price target on IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] – find out why.

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 12, 2021 that IHS Markit Shareholders Approve Strategic Merger with S&P Global.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, announced that its shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve its merger with S&P Global.

At a special general meeting of shareholders held, 98.95 percent of the votes cast voted to approve the proposed merger agreement.

A sum of 3075267 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.19M shares. IHS Markit Ltd. shares reached a high of $94.79 and dropped to a low of $93.21 until finishing in the latest session at $94.53.

The one-year INFO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.01. The average equity rating for INFO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $107.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFO shares from 63 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 67.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

INFO Stock Performance Analysis:

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.07, while it was recorded at 93.87 for the last single week of trading, and 83.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IHS Markit Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +49.12. IHS Markit Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.31.

Return on Total Capital for INFO is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.80. Additionally, INFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] managed to generate an average of $54,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

INFO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IHS Markit Ltd. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.32%.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,686 million, or 88.60% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,071,179, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,363,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in INFO stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $2.08 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IHS Markit Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 36,287,995 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 44,155,661 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 286,492,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,936,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,819,855 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 8,702,416 shares during the same period.