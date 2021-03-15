The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is -6.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.51 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that The Wendy’s Company Names Dr. Beverly Stallings-johnson Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) announced the appointment of Dr. Beverly Stallings-Johnson to the newly created position of Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer effective March 15, 2021. Beverly will lead the Company’s efforts to advance and promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the Wendy’s global system, including with employees, franchisees and suppliers.

Prior to joining Wendy’s, Beverly served as Chief Diversity Officer for the City of Columbus, leading the City’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. In partnership with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, she helped to advance the Equity Agenda to impact disparities across the nearly million residents of the City. She has been a resident of central Ohio for 15 years and brings to Wendy’s a deep connection to the Company’s hometown, as well as a national perspective on leading diversity, equity and inclusion efforts throughout the public and private sectors. Prior to her role with the City of Columbus, Beverly spent more than 25 years in roles of increasing responsibility with Xerox, culminating in her role as EEO and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Global Compliance & Policy Officer.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -6.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $20.64 and lowest of $20.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.91, which means current price is +8.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 3032269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $23 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on WEN stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WEN shares from 26 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 20.42 for the last single week of trading, and 21.95 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 668.85. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 653.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Wendy’s Company posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 15.32%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,305 million, or 73.10% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,488,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.2 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $356.98 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 16,244,726 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 15,179,444 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 129,717,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,141,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,648,371 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,505,248 shares during the same period.