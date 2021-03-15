Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] is 38.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] traded at a low on 03/12/21, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Apollo FC Holdings Ltd. Confirms Effective Interest in Loop Energy Inc. Following Closing of Initial Public Offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5999769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taseko Mines Limited stands at 7.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.01%.

The market cap for TGB stock reached $509.00 million, with 283.03 million shares outstanding and 271.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 5999769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 517.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5104, while it was recorded at 1.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0236 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.08. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.50. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Limited posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB.

There are presently around $79 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,535,614, which is approximately 104.673% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,946,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.54 million in TGB stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $11.06 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 112.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 18,565,881 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,494,032 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,960,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,020,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,841,118 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 416,556 shares during the same period.