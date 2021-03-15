Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $33

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.63%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Stratasys Introduces J5 DentaJet 3D Printer to Serve Growing Demand for Dental Solutions.

Supported with biocompatible materials, new system dramatically scales 3D model printing efficiency for dental labs.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) introduced a new 3D printer that gives dental labs 3D printing efficiency paired with PolyJet’s realism and precision. The J5 DentaJet™ 3D printer is the only multi-material dental 3D printer, enabling technicians to load mixed trays of dental parts. The new 3D printer can produce at least five times more dental parts on a single mixed tray than competitive 3D printers, yet its compact footprint consumes only 4.6 sq. ft (.43m2) of floor space.

Over the last 12 months, SSYS stock rose by 117.67%. The one-year Stratasys Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.78. The average equity rating for SSYS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 55.12 million shares outstanding and 51.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, SSYS stock reached a trading volume of 3060053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $30.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SSYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSYS in the course of the last twelve months was 1986.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

SSYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, SSYS shares dropped by -44.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 20.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stratasys Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.59. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.20.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$223,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

SSYS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 33.00%.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,219 million, or 68.60% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,087,661, which is approximately 0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 5.97% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,888,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.54 million in SSYS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $117.67 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly -23.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 4,847,444 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,390,345 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,767,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,005,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,273,547 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,498 shares during the same period.