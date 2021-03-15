StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $85

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] traded at a low on 03/12/21, posting a -6.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.79. The company report on March 12, 2021 that StoneCo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, reports its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6540856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of StoneCo Ltd. stands at 7.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.97%.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $23.59 billion, with 309.30 million shares outstanding and 181.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 6540856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $81.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on STNE stock. On August 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STNE shares from 46 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.56, while it was recorded at 71.83 for the last single week of trading, and 60.72 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +55.50. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.90.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now 0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.96. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] managed to generate an average of $34,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, StoneCo Ltd. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $13,141 million, or 86.20% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,383,571, which is approximately -8.367% of the company’s market cap and around 19.28% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 29,189,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $1.02 billion in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 31,477,811 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 18,692,048 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 132,880,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,050,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,481,880 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,483,197 shares during the same period.