Stifel slashes price target on Aegion Corporation [AEGN] – find out why.

Aegion Corporation [NASDAQ: AEGN] traded at a high on 03/12/21, posting a 12.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.13. The company report on March 14, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, MGLN, PBCT, PRAH, PTVCA, RNET, SMTX, and TPCO.

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1169285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aegion Corporation stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for AEGN stock reached $796.71 million, with 30.73 million shares outstanding and 29.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 240.66K shares, AEGN reached a trading volume of 1169285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegion Corporation [AEGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEGN shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Aegion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Aegion Corporation stock. On August 06, 2018, analysts increased their price target for AEGN shares from 28 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegion Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEGN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has AEGN stock performed recently?

Aegion Corporation [AEGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.04. With this latest performance, AEGN shares gained by 37.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.37 for Aegion Corporation [AEGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.47, while it was recorded at 26.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Aegion Corporation [AEGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegion Corporation [AEGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.05 and a Gross Margin at +24.57. Aegion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for AEGN is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegion Corporation [AEGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.24. Additionally, AEGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegion Corporation [AEGN] managed to generate an average of $5,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Aegion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Aegion Corporation [AEGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aegion Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegion Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aegion Corporation [AEGN]

There are presently around $820 million, or 94.60% of AEGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEGN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,489,284, which is approximately -2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,124,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.28 million in AEGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.87 million in AEGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Aegion Corporation [NASDAQ:AEGN] by around 1,497,621 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,842,502 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 23,807,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,148,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEGN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,261 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 109,539 shares during the same period.