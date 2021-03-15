Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] moved down -5.86: Why It’s Important

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] loss -5.86% on the last trading session, reaching $21.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Seres Therapeutics to Present at the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced that managment will present a corporate overview at the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. represents 91.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. MCRB stock price has been found in the range of $20.75 to $22.195.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 1146168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $32.50 to $27.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MCRB stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 4 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

Trading performance analysis for MCRB stock

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.12. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 614.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.82, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -265.33. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.33.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -83.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.33. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$575,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $1,849 million, or 88.70% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 14,673,973, which is approximately -31.976% of the company’s market cap and around 9.26% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,741,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.65 million in MCRB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $242.26 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly 5.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 13,516,695 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,309,450 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 59,703,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,529,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,162 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,312,264 shares during the same period.