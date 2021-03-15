Monday, March 15, 2021
type here...
Market

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 200.63% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] gained 56.25% or 1.71 points to close at $4.75 with a heavy trading volume of 309461998 shares. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Completion of Open-Label Patient Enrollment of Proof of Concept Study of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

-Open-Label Efficacy and Safety Data of Imminently Suicidal Patients Dosed with SLS-002 Expected in the Second Quarter of 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced the completion of enrollment of patients in Part 1 of its registrational Proof of Concept study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

It opened the trading session at $3.90, the shares rose to $5.89 and dropped to $3.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEEL points out that the company has recorded 633.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1030.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, SEEL reached to a volume of 309461998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.69. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 33.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 633.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 705.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.39 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $36 million, or 11.00% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,799,854, which is approximately 469.67% of the company’s market cap and around 13.38% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 1,927,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 million in SEEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.34 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 18.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 3,366,473 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 851,305 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,280,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,497,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,416 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 651,808 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleStephens lifts KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleNovavax Inc. [NVAX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $200

More articles

Market

Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] is -17.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Perpetua Resources Corp. gained 20.15% on the last trading session, reaching $7.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February...
Read more
Market

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] Stock trading around $20.22 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Murphy Oil Corporation gained 1.61% or 0.32 points to close at $20.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3543721 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $200

Caleb Clifford - 0
Novavax Inc. gained 8.07% on the last trading session, reaching $202.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.