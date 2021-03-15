Roth Capital lifts GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GigaMedia Limited [NASDAQ: GIGM] gained 15.91% on the last trading session, reaching $4.08 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) announced its third-quarter 2020 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management.

GigaMedia Limited represents 11.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.88 million with the latest information. GIGM stock price has been found in the range of $3.72 to $4.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 93.03K shares, GIGM reached a trading volume of 8043672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]:

Roth Capital have made an estimate for GigaMedia Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2009, representing the official price target for GigaMedia Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Roth Capital kept a Buy rating on GIGM stock. On November 19, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for GIGM shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaMedia Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

Trading performance analysis for GIGM stock

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.30. With this latest performance, GIGM shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.23 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. GigaMedia Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.97.

Return on Total Capital for GIGM is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.07. Additionally, GIGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.GigaMedia Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GigaMedia Limited go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of GIGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIGM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 319,824, which is approximately 4.277% of the company’s market cap and around 39.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 59,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GIGM stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in GIGM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GigaMedia Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in GigaMedia Limited [NASDAQ:GIGM] by around 59,353 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 20,470 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 385,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIGM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,370 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,470 shares during the same period.