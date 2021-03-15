Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain 0.29% so far this year. What now?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price plunged by -5.68 percent to reach at -$4.2.

A sum of 19629822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 78.35M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $72.96 and dropped to a low of $69.11 until finishing in the latest session at $69.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.96.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.