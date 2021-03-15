Monday, March 15, 2021
type here...
Industry

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain 0.29% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price plunged by -5.68 percent to reach at -$4.2.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

A sum of 19629822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 78.35M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $72.96 and dropped to a low of $69.11 until finishing in the latest session at $69.70.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.96.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleSibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $20

More articles

Industry

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $20

Misty Lee - 0
Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Is Currently 2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price surged by 2.03 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on March 4, 2021...
Read more
Industry

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain 118.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Tuniu Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.