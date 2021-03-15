Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] Stock trading around $11.81 per share: What’s Next?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] traded at a low on 03/12/21, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.81. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Retail Properties of America, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the “Company”) announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and may be accessed via this webcast link.

ABOUT RPAIRetail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3370234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Retail Properties of America Inc. stands at 4.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for RPAI stock reached $2.54 billion, with 213.39 million shares outstanding and 212.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, RPAI reached a trading volume of 3370234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RPAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 54.48.

How has RPAI stock performed recently?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, RPAI shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.37.

Return on Total Capital for RPAI is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.98. Additionally, RPAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] managed to generate an average of $66,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

Insider trade positions for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

There are presently around $2,418 million, or 94.30% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,606,751, which is approximately 9.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,015,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.92 million in RPAI stocks shares; and CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $133.7 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly -13.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 19,213,518 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 19,458,335 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 166,091,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,763,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,361,367 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,609,730 shares during the same period.