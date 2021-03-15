RBC Capital Mkts lifts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.34%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74844.

Over the last 12 months, WPM stock rose by 47.93%. The one-year Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.18. The average equity rating for WPM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.06 billion, with 449.32 million shares outstanding and 448.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, WPM stock reached a trading volume of 3591475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WPM stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WPM shares from 41 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

WPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.03, while it was recorded at 37.60 for the last single week of trading, and 45.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +53.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.32.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

WPM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 26.97%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,937 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,579,659, which is approximately 8.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 21,239,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $833.22 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $635.53 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -11.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 23,489,551 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 32,177,481 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 197,641,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,308,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,732,472 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,451,342 shares during the same period.