PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] is 28.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] surged by $1.75 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.29 during the day while it closed the day at $9.26. The company report on March 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of PlayAGS, Inc. – AGS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 5, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

PlayAGS Inc. stock has also gained 18.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGS stock has inclined by 58.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 138.66% and gained 28.61% year-on date.

The market cap for AGS stock reached $273.63 million, with 35.76 million shares outstanding and 35.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 375.91K shares, AGS reached a trading volume of 1502174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGS shares is $9.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $3, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on AGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

AGS stock trade performance evaluation

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.11. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 43.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 7.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now 4.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 402.28. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 396.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$15,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PlayAGS Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -355.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGS.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $277 million, or 84.30% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,407,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.55 million in AGS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25.46 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly -21.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PlayAGS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 5,568,261 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,098,163 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 20,248,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,915,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,123 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,113 shares during the same period.